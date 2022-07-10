Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Kelly Ryan, juvenile services director, programs and service agreement.
Lori Hyde, family resources coordinator, service agreement.
Adrianne Krull, CASA coordinator, Department of Commerce grant.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Debra Hopson Taylor, 14286 Snake River Road.
Board of Health resolution.
Veterans Advisory Board appointment recommendation.
Executive session on contracts.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleve-land St.
Agenda:
Emergency Medical Services contract renewal.
Resolution amending business license.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Work session on initial five-year plan development.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Second reading of an ordinance for a zone change at 416-420 Fifth St.
Agreements for janitorial services,
Quit claim deed for Belmont Way.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Vouchers.
Project updates.
Veteran wall.
Budget.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main-floor conference room, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Concession agreement between Nez Perce County and Jason Liddiard doing business as Hot Rod Dogs — action item.
Resolution for independent contractor contract between Nez Perce County and Summer Overberg for clinical services — action item.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Budget workshop.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Update from fair manager including report on maintenance shop and fair.
Time: 1:30 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Meeting with prosecutor including an update on the courthouse.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Fiber project update.
Report on Clearwater Economic Development Association internet speed testing campaign in partnership with Imagine Idaho.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Hiring recommendations certified staff — action item.
Convene executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) — action item.
Motion to come out of executive session — action item.
Vote on proposed employment action — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on Community Development Block Grant 2022 action plan and vote on plan — action item.
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards related to homeless shelter proposed by the LC Valley Adult Resource Center at 1332 G St. — action item.
First reading of Ordinance 4853 amending Chapter 12 to define and regulate mobile food vendors — action item.
Second and third reading on Ordinance 4854 declaring certain property be removed from low density residential and included in the airport zone — action item.
Consideration of reasoned statement for ZNC22-000004 (DeAtley) — action item.
Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Reimbursement agreement between the Urban Renewal Agency and Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District — action item.
Programming of funds on hand, East Orchards sewer — action item.
Consider amending fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.
Draft of fiscal year 2023 budget — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room, administration building, 3632 Stearman St.
Agenda:
Redline LLC lease — action item.
Amelia’s Hair Art lease — action item.
Hertz Overland West lease — action item.
2021 Audit — action item.
Personnel policy manual revisions — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for ZNC22-000005, rezone from F2 to R2A — action item.
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards on conditional-use permit application by Union Gospel Mission — action item.
Preliminary plat for Canyon Crest Estates to plat about 20 acres into 70 lots — action item.
Public hearing and consideration of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for multi-family dwelling in R2A Zone to the north and east of 927 Linden Ave. and to the west of 935 Linden Ave — action item.
Public hearing and direction to staff to prepare reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards on a variance application by Mark DeAtley regarding required yard width abutting a residential zone — action item.
Public hearing on Lewiston City Code Chapter 23 rewrite and related zoning code amendment involving regulations of the development of manufactured home and recreational vehicle parks including tiny house villages and transitional housing villages.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report including budget workshop.
Fire chief’s report.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Discussion of Americans with Disability Act, subpart A of Title II.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law office building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
2021 audit — action item.
Bryden Avenue project — action item.
Close out of the 2021 CIPP project — action item.
Lift Station No. 5 — action item.
Gravity sewer option at Lift Station No. 5 — action item.