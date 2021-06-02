> CENTRAL METHODIST (three stars)
A brief look at Central Methodist’s three Series games shows the Eagles’ stock is trending down — an 11-5 win, 4-3 win and 9-3 loss. Meanwhile, their next opponent, LCSC, is on the rise — the Warriors are 3-0 after dropping their tourney opener. Momentum is big in baseball and CMU desperately needs to find some or its first Series will end today.
> FAULKNER (four stars)
The Eagles have yet to put together a complete performance in the World Series, using great pitching in their first two games and finding their hitting in their Tuesday win. Despite the inconsistency, they are among the final four teams left alive, so if they can put it all together, they might be unstoppable.
> GA. GWINNETT (five stars)
The Grizzlies continue to apply the heat to teams in the middle innings, getting solid pitching and contributions up and down the lineup. Stranger things certainly have happened when the lights shine bright, but it feels as if nothing can stop these guys ... except themselves.
> LCSC (four stars)
The Warriors surely have the right spirit. They’ve won back-to-back-to-back loser-out games, two of them with gutsy finishes. But with pitching running low, the question remains: What kind of guts do the untested hurlers in the bullpen have?