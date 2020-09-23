Today is Wednesday, Sept. 23, the 267th day of 2020. There are 99 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 23, 63 B.C., Caesar Augustus, the first Roman emperor, was born.
Also on this date
In 1806, the Lewis and Clark expedition returned to St. Louis more than two years after setting out for the Pacific Northwest.
In 1939, Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, died in London at age 83.
In 1952, Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvaged his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.
In 2001, President George W. Bush returned the American flag to full staff at Camp David, symbolically ending a period of national mourning following the 9/11 attacks.
In 2019, During a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations, President Donald Trump denied telling the president of Ukraine that his country would only get U.S. aid if Ukraine investigated the son of Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Fun fact
Agatha Christie is the most translated author of all time, followed by Jules Vern and William Shakespeare.
That’s punny
Ants can’t get sick, they have antybodies.
Trending words
“Ubiquitous:” adjective; (yoo-BIK-wuh-tuss). Definition: existing or being everywhere at the same time; constantly encountered; widespread.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Singer Julio Iglesias is 77. Actor Paul Petersen (TV: “The Donna Reed Show”) is 75. Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 73. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 71. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 66. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 65. Actress Rosalind Chao is 63. Golfer Larry Mize is 62. Actor Jason Alexander is 61. Actor Chi McBride is 59. Country musician Don Herron (BR549) is 58. Actor Erik Todd Dellums is 56. Actress LisaRaye is 54. Singer Ani DiFranco is 50. Rock singer Sam Bettens (K’s Choice) is 48. Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 48. Actor Kip Pardue is 44. Actor Anthony Mackie is 42. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 41. Actress Aubrey Dollar is 40. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon is 39. Actor David Lim is 37. Pop singer Diana Ortiz (Dream) is 35. Actor Cush Jumbo is 35. Actor Skylar Astin is 33. Former tennis player Melanie Oudin is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.