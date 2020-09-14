Today is Monday, Sept. 14, the 258th day of 2020. There are 108 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the poem “Defence of Fort McHenry” (later “The Star-Spangled Banner”) after witnessing the American flag flying over the Maryland fort following a night of British naval bombardment during the War of 1812.
Also on this date
In 1715, Benedictine monk Dom Pierre Perignon, credited with advances in the production of champagne, died in Hautvillers, France, at age 76.
In 1836, former Vice President Aaron Burr died in Staten Island, N.Y., at age 80.
In 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, N.Y., of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him.
In 1963, Mary Ann Fischer of Aberdeen, S.D., gave birth to four girls and a boy, the first known surviving quintuplets in the United States.
In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before.
Fun fact
Dolly Parton was born in a one-room cabin in 1946. The Parton family was so poor that the doctor who delivered her was paid for his service in cornmeal.
These three tweets
“All day: I’m so tired I could cry. 12:30 a.m.: Not only should I write a musical, I should do it right now.”
@Invisichad
“2020 is like your cat offering to ‘help’ with your jigsaw puzzle.”
@SkippyMcGizzard
“Imagine your credit card gets declined at the hospital and they put your appendix back in.”
@TheAndrewNadeau
Trending words
“Bunkum:” noun; (BUNG-kum). Definition: insincere or foolish talk : nonsense.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Walter Koenig is 84. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 80. Actor Sam Neill is 73. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 64. Actress Mary Crosby is 61. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 61. Country singer John Berry is 61. Actress Melissa Leo is 60. Actor Jamie Kaler is 56. Actress Michelle Stafford is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 51. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 51. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 47. Rapper Nas is 47. Actor Austin Basis is 44. Pop singer Ayo is 40. Actor Adam Lamberg is 36. Singer Alex Clare is 35. Actress Jessica Brown Findlay is 33. Actress Emma Kenney is 21.
