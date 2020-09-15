Today is Tuesday, Sept. 15, the 259th day of 2020. There are 107 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)
Also on this date
In 1890, English mystery writer Agatha Christie was born in Torquay.
In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws deprived German Jews of their citizenship.
In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.
In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.
In 2008, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 504.48, or 4.42 percent, to 10,917.51 while oil closed below $100 a barrel for the first time in six months amid upheaval in the financial industry as Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection and Merrill Lynch & Co. was sold to Bank of America.
Fun fact
The sandals of the Statue of Liberty are 25 feet long, making Lady Liberty’s shoe size 879.
Riddle me this
What has 13 hearts, but no other organs? Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays
Trending words
“Foment:” verb; (FOH-ment). Definition: to promote the growth or development of : rouse, incite.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Comedian Norm Crosby is 93. Actor Henry Darrow is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 82. Actress Carmen Maura is 75. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 75. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 74. Movie director Oliver Stone is 74. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger) is 68. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 66. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 63. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 60. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 59. Actor Danny Nucci is 52. Rap DJ Kay Gee is 51. Actor Josh Charles is 49. Singer Ivette Sosa (Eden’s Crush) is 44. Actor Tom Hardy is 43. Actress Marisa Ramirez is 43. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 42. Actor Dave Annable is 41. Actress Amy Davidson is 41. Britain’s Prince Harry is 36. TV personality Heidi Montag is 34. Actress Kate Mansi is 33.
Answer: a deck of cards.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.