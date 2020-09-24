Today is Thursday, Sept. 24, the 268th day of 2020. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 24, 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
Also on this date
In 1890, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wilford Woodruff, wrote a manifesto renouncing the practice of plural marriage, or polygamy.
In 1964, the situation comedy “The Munsters” premiered on CBS television.
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 1996, the United States and 70 other countries became the first to sign a treaty at the United Nations to end all testing and development of nuclear weapons.
In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump; the probe focused partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from the government of Ukraine to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden.
Fun fact
The famous chocolate river from the original “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” film was made with 15,000 gallons of water mixed with chocolate and cream. The river spoiled fairly quickly because of the cream and the cast said it smelled horrible.
Record setters
The longest wave surfed by a dog is 351.7 feet and was achieved by Abbie Girl at Ocean Beach Dog Beach in San Diego, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2011.
Trending words
“Juncture:” noun; (JUNK-cher). Definition: a point of time, especially one made critical by a concurrence of circumstances; joint; connection.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Rhythm-and-blues singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 81. Singer Barbara Allbut Brown (The Angels) is 80. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 78. Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 78. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 74. Actor Gordon Clapp is 72. Actress Harriet Walter is 70. Songwriter Holly Knight is 64. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 62. Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 58. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos is 58. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (Slipknot) is 51. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 51. Actress Megan Ward is 51. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 49. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 45. Actor Ian Bohen is 44. Actor Justin Bruening is 41. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 38. Actor Erik Stocklin is 38. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 33. Actor Grey Damon is 33. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.