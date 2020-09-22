Today is Tuesday, Sept. 22, the 266th day of 2020. There are 100 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
Also on this date
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.
In 1964, the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” starring Zero Mostel, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 3,242 performances.
In 1989, the Irish Republican Army bombed the Royal Marines School of Music in Deal, Kent, England, killing 11 band members.
In 2015, Volkswagen AG acknowledged putting emissions-cheating software in millions of vehicles worldwide.
In 2019, “Game of Thrones” won the best drama series Emmy Award for its final season, tying its record of 12 years in a single year for the third time.
Fun fact
Each album released by Boston was recorded in the basement studio of band founder, Tom Scholz.
Riddle me this
The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?
—Spoiler alert: answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Delve:” verb; (DELV). Definition: to dig or labor with or as if with a spade; to make a careful or detailed search for information.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 93. Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 77. Actor Paul Le Mat is 75. Musician King Sunny Adé is 74. Capt. Mark Phillips is 72. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 69. Actress Shari Belafonte is 66. Singer Debby Boone is 64. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 64. Singer Nick Cave is 63. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 63. Actress Lynn Herring is 63. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 62. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actress Catherine Oxenberg is 59. Actress Bonnie Hunt is 59. Actor Rob Stone is 58. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 55. Musician Matt Sharp is 51. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 50. Rapper Mystikal is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 49. Actor James Hillier (TV: “The Crown”) is 47. Actress Mireille Enos is 45. Actress Daniella Alonso is 42. Actor Michael Graziadei is 41. Actress Ashley Drane (Eckstein) is 39. Actress Katie Lowes is 38. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 37. Actress Tatiana Maslany is 35. Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: “Blindspot”) is 34. Actor Tom Felton is 33. Actress Teyonah Parris is 33. Actress Juliette Goglia is 25. Actress Dalya Knapp is 10.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.
Answer: Footsteps