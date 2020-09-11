Today is Friday, Sept. 11, the 255th day of 2020. There are 111 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
Also on this date
In 1777, during the American Revolution, forces under Gen. George Washington were defeated by the British in the Battle of Brandywine.
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.
In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon.
In 2008, presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.
In 2015, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry ended his second bid for the Republican presidential nomination, becoming the first major candidate of the 2016 campaign to give up on the White House.
Fun fact
Since 2017, the French military have trained golden eagles to attack and take down enemy drones.
Fitness factoids
1. Two and a half hours of swimming per week can help decrease the risk of chronic illness.
2. Swimming can improve the use of arthritic joints without worsening symptoms.
3. Swimming has been found to decrease anxiety and improve overall mood.
—Center for Disease Control
Trending words
“Schmooze:” verb; (SHMOOZ). Definition: to chat in a friendly and persuasive manner especially so as to gain favor, business, or connections.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Earl Holliman is 92. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 81. Movie director Brian De Palma is 80. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 78. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 77. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 75. Actor Phillip Alford is 72. Actor Amy Madigan is 70. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 67. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 67. Actor Reed Birney is 66. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 63. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 63. Actor Scott Patterson is 62. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 62. Actor John Hawkes is 61. Actress Anne Ramsay is 60. Actress Virginia Madsen is 59. Actress Kristy McNichol is 58. Musician-composer Moby is 55. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 55. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 53. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 53. Rock musician Bart Van Der Zeeuw is 52. Actress Taraji P. Henson is 50. Actress Laura Wright is 50. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 49.
