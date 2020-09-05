Today is Saturday, Sept. 5, the 249th day of 2020. There are 117 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.
Also on this date
In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.
In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, Calif.
In 1984, the space shuttle Discovery ended its inaugural flight as it landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1997, Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.
In 2015, Germans waving welcome signs in German, English and Arabic gathered at a train station to welcome the first group of a wave of migrants fleeing conflict in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa.
In 2019, The Education Department said it was fining Michigan State University a record $4.5 million for failing to respond adequately to sexual assault complaints about Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor who molested elite gymnasts and other female athletes.
Fun fact
Livraria Bertrand in Lisbon, Portugal, is the oldest operating bookstore in the world, founded in 1732.
They eat what?!
In China, Lay’s produces a potato chip flavored with cherry blossoms and milk.
Trending words
“Belvedere:” noun; (BEL-vuh-deer). Definition: a structure such as a cupola or summerhouse designed to command a view.
Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 91. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 88. Actress Lucille Soong is 85. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 81. Actor William Devane is 81. Actor George Lazenby is 81. Actress Raquel Welch is 80. Movie director Werner Herzog is 78. Singer Al Stewart is 75. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 74. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 74. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 74. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 73. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 70. Actor Michael Keaton is 69. Actress Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Terry Ellis is 57. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 52. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 51. Actor Rose McGowan is 47. Actress Carice Van Houten is 44. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 35. Actor Andrew Ducote is 34. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 30. Actor Skandar Keynes is 29.