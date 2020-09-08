Today is Tuesday, Sept. 8, the 252nd day of 2020. There are 114 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 8, 1565, a Spanish expedition established the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Fla.
Also on this date
In 1664, the Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York.
In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.
In 1943, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
In 2010, Allen Dale June, one of the 29 original Navajo code talkers of World War II, died in Prescott, Ariz., at age 91.
Fun fact
The term “bobsled” is derived from the action some early competitors adopted of bobbing back and forth inside their sleds to increase their speed.
Riddle me this
What is purchased for the purpose of eating, but never eaten?
Spoiler alert -- answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Moot:” adjective; Definition: open to question, debatable, subject to discussion.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 80. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 79. Actor Alan Feinstein is 79. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 78. Author Ann Beattie is 73. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 70. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 70. Musician Will Lee is 68. Actress Heather Thomas is 63. Singer Aimee Mann is 60. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 60. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 58. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gordon (Levert) is 56. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 55. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 50. TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet is 49. Actor Martin Freeman is 49. Actor David Arquette is 49. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 48. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 45. Actor Larenz Tate is 45. Actor Nathan Corddry is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Pink is 41. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 40. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 39. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 33. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 18.
Answer: Cutlery.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.