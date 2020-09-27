Today is Sunday, Sept. 27, the 271st day of 2020. There are 95 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 27, 1964, the government publicly released the report of the Warren Commission, which concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.
Also on this date
In 1779, John Adams was named by Congress to negotiate the Revolutionary War’s peace terms with Britain.
In 1825, the first locomotive to haul a passenger train was operated by George Stephenson in England.
In 1939, Warsaw, Poland, surrendered after weeks of resistance to invading forces from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II.
In 2015, President Barack Obama committed the U.S. to a new blueprint to eliminate poverty and hunger around the world as he addressed a global summit at the United Nations.
In 2016, scientists announced the first baby born from a controversial new technique that combined DNA from three people — the mother, the father and an egg donor. The goal was to prevent the child from inheriting a fatal genetic disease from his mother.
In 2019, House Democrats took their first concrete steps in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, issuing subpoenas demanding documents from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and scheduling depositions for other State Department officials.
Fun fact
Humans shed 40 pounds of skin in their lifetime, completely replacing their outer skin every month.
Just for laughs
“You can’t bring road kill on the plane.”
“It’s my carrion.”
Trending words
“Nepotism:” noun; (NEP-uh-tiz-um). Definition: favoritism based on kinship.
―Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Kathleen Nolan is 87. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 86. Author Barbara Howar is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 81. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 77. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 73. Actress Liz Torres is 73. Actor A Martinez is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 71. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 70. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 69. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 62. Comedian Marc Maron is 57. Rock singer Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 56. Former Democratic National Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 54. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 52. Singer Mark Calderon is 50. Actress Amanda Detmer is 49. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 48. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 42. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 39. Actress Anna Camp is 38. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 38. Singer Avril Lavigne is 36. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 29. Actor Sam Lerner is 28. Actor Ames McNamara is 13.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.