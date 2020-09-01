Today is Tuesday, Sept. 1, the 245th day of 2020. There are 121 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.
Also on this date
In 1942, U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, Calif., on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans as well as Japanese nationals.
In 1972, American Bobby Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigned before the resumption of Game 21.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2009, Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.
In 2019, Thousands of people who were gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday noon appearance by the pope were left waiting for several minutes; Francis explained that he had been stuck in an elevator.
Fun fact
More than 40 buildings in New York City have their own zip codes because of their size, occupancy and the amount of revenue they generate per year.
Riddle me this
A boat is filled with people. It has not sunk, but you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?
Spoiler alert - answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Imperturbable:” adjective. Definition: extremely calm, impassive, and steady.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor George Maharis is 92. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 85. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 82. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 81. Actor Don Stroud is 77. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 76. Singer Archie Bell is 76. Singer Barry Gibb is 74. Rock musician Greg Errico is 72. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 70. Singer Gloria Estefan is 63. Jazz musician Boney James is 59. Singer-guitarist Grant Lee Phillips is 57. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 54. Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 50. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 49. Actor Maury Sterling is 49. Rock singer JD Fortune is 47. Actor Scott Speedman is 45. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 44. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 39. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is 38. Guitarist Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy is 36. Actor Aisling Loftus is 30.
Answer: All of the passengers are married couples.