Today is Monday, Sept. 7, the 251st day of 2020. There are 115 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.
Also on this date
In 1907, the British liner RMS Lusitania set out from Liverpool, England, on its maiden voyage, arriving six days later in New York.
In 1963, the National Professional Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio.
In 1979, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its cable TV debut.
In 1986, Desmond Tutu was installed as the first Black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.
In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.
In 2014, Serena Williams won her third consecutive U.S. Open championship and 18th major title overall, taking 75 minutes to beat good friend Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3.
Fun fact
Elvis Presley was a natural blond. He often used shoe polish to dye his hair black to achieve his edgy look.
These three tweets
“I’m gonna start charging my regrets rent since they’re clearly never leaving.”
@DaddyJew
“Dad just found my Twitter. Fame is a double edged sword. On an unrelated note, church today was so much fun and I got so much studying done.”
@samhcarr0ll
“We got our cats a water fountain. Now they stand around it holding little paper cups and gossiping about us.”
@JustBeingEmma
Trending words
“Allusion:” noun; (uh-LOO-zhun). Definition: an implied or indirect reference especially in literature, the act of making an indirect reference to something.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Singer Gloria Gaynor is 77. Rock musician Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 67. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 66. Actor Michael Emerson is 66. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 64. Singer Margot Chapman is 63. Actor Toby Jones is 54. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 50. Actor Oliver Hudson is 44. Singer-musician Wes Willis (Rush of Fools) is 34. Actress Evan Rachel Wood is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.