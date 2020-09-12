Today is Saturday, Sept. 12, the 256th day of 2020. There are 110 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 12, 1913, Olympic legend Jesse Owens was born in Oakville, Ala.
Also on this date
In 1958, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Cooper v. Aaron, unanimously ruled that Arkansas officials who were resisting public school desegregation orders could not disregard the high court’s rulings.
In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
In 1992, the space shuttle Endeavour blasted off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a U.S. spaceship.
In 2010, Lady Gaga swept the MTV Video Music Awards with eight wins, wearing a dress made of meat as she accepted the video of the year award for “Bad Romance.”
Fun fact
Presidents John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson and Chester Arthur all served their entire terms without a vice president.
They eat what?!
Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in England serve an item called the “Colonel’s Christmas Burger”, which is a chicken filet sandwich topped with hash browns, cheese, lettuce, cranberry sauce, sage and onion.
Trending words
“Turbid:” adjective; (TER-bid). Definition: cloudy or discolored by suspended particles; confused, muddled.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Former U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., is 81. Actress Linda Gray is 80. Singer Maria Muldaur is 78. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 69. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 68. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 68. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 68. Actor Peter Scolari is 65. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 64. Actress Rachel Ward is 63. Actress Amy Yasbeck is 58. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 55. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 54. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 54. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 53. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 52. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 51. Actor-singer Will Chase is 50. Actor Josh Hopkins is 50. Actress Lauren Stamile is 44. Rapper 2 Chainz is 43. Actress Kelly Jenrette is 42. Actor Ben McKenzie is 42. Singer Ruben Studdard is 42. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 40. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 39. Actor Alfie Allen is 34. Actress Emmy Rossum is 34. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 27. Actor Colin Ford is 24.
