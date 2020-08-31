Today is Monday, Aug. 31, the 244th day of 2020. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 31, 1888, Mary Ann Nichols, believed to be the first victim of “Jack the Ripper,” was found slain in London’s East End.
Also on this date
In 1881, the first U.S. tennis championships (for men only) began in Newport, R.I.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act prohibiting the export of U.S. arms to belligerents.
In 1989, Britain’s Princess Anne and her husband, Capt. Mark Phillips, announced they were separating after 15 years of marriage.
In 1994, Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltics after half a century.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin reported “a significant number of dead bodies in the water” following Hurricane Katrina; Nagin ordered virtually the entire police force to abandon search-and-rescue efforts and to instead stop increasingly hostile thieves.
In 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”
Fun fact
The Great Pyramid of Giza, at an original height of 481 foot, was the tallest man-made structure in the world for more than 3,800 years until the construction of Lincoln Cathedral in 1311.
These three tweets
1. Facial recognition software, but it just explains where you know That Person from.
@DinosaurBoogers
2. I have a five year plan to become more spontaneous.
@Daveastated
3. The secret to looking younger is telling people that you are older.
@Cryptic1iam
Trending words
“Disparage:” verb. Definition: to speak ill about something, to belittle.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Warren Berlinger is 83. Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 81. Actor Jack Thompson is 80. Singer Van Morrison is 75. Actor Richard Gere is 71. Actor Stephen Henderson is 71. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 63. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 55. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 51. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 50. Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 50. Actor Zack Ward is 50. Actor Chris Tucker is 48. Actress Sara Ramirez is 45.