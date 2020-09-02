Today is Wednesday, Sept. 2, the 246th day of 2020. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 2, 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt offered the advice, “Speak softly and carry a big stick” in a speech at the Minnesota State Fair.
Also on this date
In 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.In 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
In 1960, Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the first of her three gold medals at the Rome Summer Olympics as she finished the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds.
In 1963, “The CBS Evening News” with Walter Cronkite was lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes, becoming network television’s first half-hour nightly newscast.
In 1969, in what some regard as the birth of the Internet, two connected computers at the University of California, Los Angeles, passed test data through a 15-foot cable.
Fun fact
Bananas are Walmart’s top selling item.
That’s punny
Thieves don’t often understand puns, they take things literally.
Trending words
“Concatenate:” verb; (kahn-KAT-uh-nayt). Definition: to link together in a series or chain
Today’s Birthdays
Dancer-actress Marge Champion is 101. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 83. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Gooden (The Impressions) is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 77. Singer Joe Simon is 77. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 72. Actor Mark Harmon is 69. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 68. Actress Linda Purl is 65. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 62. Country musician Paul Deakin (The Mavericks) is 61. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 60. Actor Keanu Reeves is 56. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 55. Actress Salma Hayek is 54. Actor Tuc Watkins is 54. Actress Kristen Cloke is 52. Actress Cynthia Watros is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer K-Ci is 51. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 47. Actor Michael Lombardi is 46. Actress Tiffany Hines is 43. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 43. Actor Jonathan Kite is 41. Actor Joshua Henry is 36. Actress Allison Miller is 35. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 33. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.