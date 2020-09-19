Today is Saturday, Sept. 19, the 263rd day of 2020. There are 103 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 19, 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
Also on this date
In 1783, Jacques Etienne Montgolfier (zhahk ayt-YEHN’ mohn-gohl-fee-AY’) launched a duck, a sheep and a rooster aboard a hot-air balloon at Versailles (vehr-SY’) in France.
In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died two and a half months after being shot by Charles Guiteau.
In 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.
In 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions.
In 2019, under orders from the Trump administration, the intelligence community’s inspector general refused to tell members of a House panel what was in a whistleblower’s complaint about a private conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president.
Fun fact
Cheetahs can reach 60 miles per hour in three seconds, faster than most cars.
They eat what?!
Doogh is an cold savory yogurt-based Iranian beverage that is mixed with salt. It has grown in popularity in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Trending words
“Bibelot:” noun; (BEE-buh-loh). Definition: a small household ornament or decorative object; trinket.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Author Roger Angell is 100. Actress Rosemary Harris is 93. Actor David McCallum is 87. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 80. Singer Bill Medley is 80. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 75. Singer David Bromberg is 75. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 75. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 73. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 73. Actor Jeremy Irons is 72. Actress Twiggy Lawson is 71. TV personality Joan Lunden is 70. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 69. Actor Scott Colomby is 68. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 68. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 65. Rock singer Lita Ford is 62. Actor Kevin Hooks is 62. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 61. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 60. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 58. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 56. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 54. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 51. Actor Victor Williams is 50. Actress Sanaa Lathan is 49. Actress Stephanie J. Block is 48. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 47. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 46.