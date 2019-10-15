Today is Tuesday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2019. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 15, 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.
Also on this date:
In 1783, the first manned balloon flight took place in Paris as Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier ascended in a basket attached to a tethered Montgolfier hot-air balloon, rising to about 75 feet.
In 1917, Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari (Margaretha ZelleGeertruida MacLeod), 41, convicted by a French military court of spying for the Germans, was executed by a firing squad outside Paris. (Maintaining her innocence to the end, Mata Hari refused a blindfold and blew a kiss to her executioners.)
In 1940, Charles Chaplin’s first all-talking comedy, “The Great Dictator,” a lampoon of Adolf Hitler, opened in New York.
In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for about 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
Fun fact
Brain cells live longer than all of the other cells in your body.
Riddle me this
What kind of tree can you carry in your hand?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Idée fixe:” noun. Definition: An idea that dominates one’s mind especially for a prolonged period: obsession.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician Freddy Cole is 88. Singer Barry McGuire is 84. Actress Linda Lavin is 82. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 74. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 73. Actor Victor Banerjee is 73. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 68. Singer Tito Jackson is 66. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 66. Actor Jere Burns is 65. Movie director Mira Nair is 62. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 60. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 60. Actress Tanya Roberts is 60. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 57. Singer Eric Benet is 53. Actress Vanessa Marcil is 51. Singer-actress-TV host Paige Davis is 50. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 50. Actor Dominic West is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ginuwine is 49. Actor Devon Gummersall is 41. Actor Chris Olivero is 40. Christian singer-actress Jaci Velasquez is 40. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 38. Actor Vincent Martella is 27.
Riddle answer: A palm.
