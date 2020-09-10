Today is Thursday, Sept. 10, the 254th day of 2020. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 10, 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
Also on this date
In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine.
In 1987, Pope John Paul II arrived in Miami, where he was welcomed by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan as he began a 10-day tour of the United States.
In 2005, Cadaver dogs and boatloads of forensic workers fanned out across New Orleans to collect the corpses left behind by Hurricane Katrina; cleanup crews towed away abandoned cars and even began readying a hotel for reopening.
In 2015, New York State approved gradually raising the minimum wage for fast-food workers to $15 an hour — the first time any state had set the minimum that high.
In 2016, John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was released from a Washington mental hospital for good.
Fun fact
Gangster Al Capone started one of the first soup kitchens in Chicago in 1930. The charity served three meals a day to thousands of unemployed people, no questions asked.
Record setters
As of September 2017, the heaviest recorded carrot weighed 22.44 lbs. and was grown by Christopher Qualley of Otsego, Minn.
Trending words
“Colloquial:” adjective; (kuh-LOH-kwee-ul). Definition: used in or characteristic of familiar and informal conversation; using conversational style.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Philip Baker Hall is 89. Actor Greg Mullavey is 87. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 80. Actor Tom Ligon is 80. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 78. Singer Jose Feliciano is 75. Actress Judy Geeson is 72. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 72. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 71. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 70. Country singer Rosie Flores is 70. Actress Amy Irving is 67. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 66. Actress Kate Burton is 63. Movie director Chris Columbus is 62. Actor Colin Firth is 60. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 60. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 57. Actor Raymond Cruz is 56. Rock musician Robin Goodridge (Bush) is 55. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 54. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 54. Actress Nina Repeta is 53. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 52. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 52. Actor Johnathan Schaech is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 48. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 46. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 45. Actor Jacob Young is 41. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 40.