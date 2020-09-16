Today is Wednesday, Sept. 16, the 260th day of 2020. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 16, 1630, the Massachusetts village of Shawmut changed its name to Boston.
Also on this date
In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule.
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
In 1987, two dozen countries signed the Montreal Protocol, a treaty designed to save the Earth’s ozone layer by calling on nations to reduce emissions of harmful chemicals by the year 2000.
In 2009, Mary Travers, 72, part of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died in Danbury, Connecticut.
In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI began a controversial state visit to Britain, acknowledging the Catholic Church had failed to act decisively or quickly enough to deal with priests who raped and molested children.
Fun fact
Many of the animal actors in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” were fed a mixture of wheat and whiskey to ensure they would not fly off for extended periods of time.
That’s punny
Feeling cranky? There’s a nap for that.
Trending words
“Verbiage:” noun; (VER-bee-ij). Definition: speech or writing that uses too many words or excessively technical expressions; manner of expressing oneself in words.
―Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Janis Paige is 98. Actor George Chakiris is 88. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 85. Movie director Jim McBride is 79. Actress Linda Miller is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 76. Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 72. Actress Susan Ruttan is 72. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 72. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 71. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 70. Country singer-songwriter Phil Lee is 69. Actor Mickey Rourke is 68. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 67. Actor Kurt Fuller is 67. Jazz musician Earl Klugh is 67. Actor Christopher Rich is 67. TV personality Mark McEwen is 66. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 65. Magician David Copperfield is 64. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 62. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 61. Actress Jayne Brook is 60. Singer Richard Marx is 57. Comedian Molly Shannon is 56. Singer Marc Anthony is 52. News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall is 50. Comedian-actress Amy Poehler is 49. Actress Toks Olagundoye is 45. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 45. Singer Musiq is 43. Actor Michael Mosley is 42. Rapper Flo Rida is 41. Actor Alexis Bledel is 39. Actress Sabrina Bryan is 36. Actress Madeline Zima is 35. Actor Ian Harding is 34. Actress Kyla Pratt is 34. Actor Daren Kagasoff is 33. Rock singer Teddy Geiger is 32. Actor-dancer Bailey De Young is 31.