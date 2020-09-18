Today is Friday, Sept. 18, the 262nd day of 2020. There are 104 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 18, 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.
Also on this date
In 1759, the French formally surrendered Quebec to the British.
In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.
In 1927, the Columbia Phonograph Broadcasting System (later CBS) made its on-air debut with a basic network of 16 radio stations.
In 1965, the situation comedies “I Dream of Jeannie” and “Get Smart” premiered on NBC.
In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 2019, figures released by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, showed that the number and rate of abortions across the United States had plunged to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973.
Fun fact
Ostriches are the fastest bipedal animals on Earth.
Fitness factoids
1. Bananas contain both pectin and resistant starch which may moderate blood sugar levels and reduce appetite by slowing the emptying of your stomach.
2. Bananas are rich in potassium, a mineral that is essential for heart health, especially blood pressure control.
3. A 13-year study in women determined that those who ate bananas 2–3 times per week were 33 percent less likely to develop kidney disease.
—Healthline
Trending words
“Sisyphean:” adjective; (sis-uh-FEE-un). Definition: of, relating to, or suggestive of the labors of Sisyphus; specifically : requiring continual and often ineffective effort.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 87. Actor Robert Blake is 87. Actress Beth Grant is 71. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 71. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 70. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 68. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 61. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 49. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 49. Actor James Marsden is 47. Actress Emily Rutherfurd is 46. Actor Travis Schuldt is 46. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 45. Actress Sophina Brown is 44. Actor Barrett Foa is 43. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 42. Actress Alison Lohman is 41. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 36. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 27.
