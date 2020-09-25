Today is Friday, Sept. 25, the 269th day of 2020. There are 97 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 25, 1789, the first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification.
Also on this date
In 1956, the first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
In 1957, nine Black students who’d been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
In 2019, The White House released a rough transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, confirming that Trump had pushed Ukraine’s leader to work with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Fun fact
Dr. Seuss wrote the famous children’s tale “Green Eggs and Ham” in order to win a bet that he would not be able to write an entire book using only 50 words.
Fitness factoids
1. Caffeine is absorbed into the blood and tissues within about 45 minutes of being consumed.
2. Rarely, caffeine can be deadly (typically in excess of 30 to 50 cups of coffee).
3. Caffeine has a similar molecular structure to adenosine, a neurotransmitter that produces drowsiness, but when caffeine molecules take the place of adenosine, it blocks the sleep-inducing actions and speeds up nerve cell activity.
—Live Science
Trending words
“Operose:” adjective; (AH-puh-rohss). Definition: tedious, wearisome, painstaking.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 91. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 77. Actor Josh Taylor is 77. Actor Robert Walden is 77. Actress Mimi Kennedy is 72. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 71. Actor-director Anson Williams is 71. Actor Mark Hamill is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 69. Actor Colin Friels is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 62. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 57. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 55. Actor Jason Flemyng is 54. Actor Will Smith is 52. Actor Hal Sparks is 51. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 47. Actress Clea DuVall is 43. Actor Robbie Jones is 43. Actor Joel David Moore is 43. Actor Chris Owen is 40. Actor Lee Norris is 39. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 37.
