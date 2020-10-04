Today is Sunday, Oct. 4, the 278th day of 2020. There are 88 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Oct. 4, 1957, the Space Age began as the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, the United States Navy authorized construction of the first ironclad ship, the USS Monitor.
In 1957, the family comedy series “Leave It to Beaver” premiered on CBS.
In 1965, Pope Paul VI, making the first-ever papal visit to the Western Hemisphere, addressed the U.N. General Assembly, where he urged delegates to adopt as their solemn oath: “No more war, war never again.”
In 1970, rock singer Janis Joplin, 27, was found dead in her Hollywood hotel room.
In 1990, for the first time in nearly six decades, German lawmakers met in the Reichstag for the first meeting of reunified Germany’s parliament.
In 1991, 26 nations, including the United States, signed the Madrid Protocol, which imposed a 50-year ban on oil exploration and mining in Antarctica.
Just for laughs
Two ships collided. One was carrying a load of red paint, the other a load of blue paint. All the passengers were marooned.
Trending words
“Sinuous”; adjective; (SIN-yuh-wus). Definition: of a serpentine or wavy form, winding; marked by strong lithe movements.
Today’s Birthdays
Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actress Felicia Farr is 88. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 86. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 79. Author Anne Rice is 79. Actress Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 76. Actor Clifton Davis is 75. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 74. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 74. Actress Susan Sarandon is 74. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 72. Playwright Lee Blessing is 71. Actor Armand Assante is 71. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 70. Actor Christoph Waltz is 64. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 63. Music producer Russell Simmons is 63. Actress Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Actor-singer Wendy Makkena is 62. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 61. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 60. Actor David W. Harper is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 53. Actor Liev Schreiber is 53. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 51. Singer-guitarist M. Ward (She & Him) is 47. Actress Alicia Silverstone is 44. Actress Dana Davis is 42. Actor Phillip Glasser is 42. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Brandon Barash is 41. Actress Rachael Leigh Cook is 41. Actor Tim Peper is 40. Actress Dakota Johnson is 31. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 31. Actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) is 29. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be reached at clerk@lmtribune.com