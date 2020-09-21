Today is Monday, Sept. 21, the 265th day of 2020. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 21, 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
Also on this date
In 1792, the French National Convention voted to abolish the monarchy.
In 1937, “The Hobbit,” by J.R.R. Tolkien, was first published by George Allen & Unwin, Ltd. of London.
In 1970, “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC-TV as the Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-21.
In 1985, in North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
Fun fact
When Nintendo was created in 1889 as a playing card company, their products were wildly popular with the Yakuza, who used the cards in their gambling parlors.
These three tweets
“The concept of ‘raining men’ is a terrible thought and I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened in 2020.”
@Briidashian
“Extremely rude of the Target self-checkout camera to show me exactly what I look like.”
@ItsLumberzack
“One of the most fastest seahorses was Landbiscuit.”
@hahildebrand
Trending words
“Transpicuous:” adjective; (tran-SPIK-yuh-wus). Definition: clearly seen through or understood.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 79. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 77. Musician Don Felder is 73. Author Stephen King is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 71. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 70. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 63. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 61. Actor David James Elliott is 60. Actress Serena Scott-Thomas is 59. Actress Nancy Travis is 59. Actor Rob Morrow is 58. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 57. Actress Cheryl Hines is 55. Country singer Faith Hill is 53. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Actor Billy Porter is 51. Actor Rob Benedict is 50. Actor James Lesure is 49. Actor Luke Wilson is 49. Actress Autumn Reeser is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie is 39. Actress Maggie Grace is 37. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 37. Actress Ahna O’Reilly is 36. Actor Ryan Guzman is 33. Actors Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino are 22.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.