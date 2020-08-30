Today is Sunday, Aug. 30, the 243rd day of 2020. There are 123 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 30, 1797, Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, creator of “Frankenstein,” was born in London.
Also on this date
In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1993, “The Late Show with David Letterman” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)
In 2005, a day after Hurricane Katrina hit, floods were covering 80 percent of New Orleans, looting continued to spread and rescuers in helicopters and boats picked up hundreds of stranded people.
In 2007, in a serious breach of nuclear security, a B-52 bomber armed with six nuclear warheads flew cross-country unnoticed; the Air Force later punished 70 people.
In 2017, the former Hurricane Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore for the second time in six days, hitting southwestern Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rains and winds of 45 miles an hour. Floodwaters began to recede in Houston, where thousands of homes were flooded.
Fun fact
The average adult eats their meals within eight minutes.
Trending words
“Tartuffery:” adjective. Definition: the character or behavior of a Tartuffe (a religious hypocrite), a synonym of hypocrisy.
— Merriam-Webster
Thought for today
“The beginning is always today.”
— Mary Shelley
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 81. Actor Ben Jones is 79. Actor John Kani is 78. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 77. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 77. Comedian Lewis Black is 72. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 69. Actor David Paymer is 66. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 63. Actor Michael Chiklis is 57. Actor Michael Michele is 54. Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 52. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 49. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 49. Actress Cameron Diaz is 48. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (formerly of Space) is 47. TV personality Lisa Ling is 47. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 46. Actor Raúl Castillo is 43. Actor Michael Gladis is 43. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 42. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 39. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 38. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 35. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 34. Actress Johanna Braddy is 33. Actor Cameron Finley is 33.