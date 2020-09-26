Today is Saturday, Sept. 26, the 270th day of 2020. There are 96 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
Also on this date
In 1777, British troops occupied Philadelphia during the American Revolution.
In 1964, the situation comedy “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America announced it had created a new rating, NC-17, to replace the X rating.
In 2010, Gloria Stuart, the 1930s Hollywood beauty who later became the oldest Academy Award acting nominee as the spunky survivor in “Titanic,” died in Los Angeles at age 100.
In 2016, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton participated in their first debate of the presidential campaign at Hofstra University in New York.
Fun fact
Martin Scorsese directed the music video for Michael Jackson’s “Bad”.
They eat what?!
Starbucks locations in Hong Kong serve “Garden Spinach Muffins” which contain spinach, broccoli, green beans and a variety of cheeses.
Trending words
“Palpable:” adjective; (PAL-puh-bul). Definition: capable of being touched or felt; tangible; easily perceptible by the mind.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Retired baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 95. Country singer David Frizzell is 79. Actor Kent McCord is 78. Television host Anne Robinson is 76. Singer Bryan Ferry is 75. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 74. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 72. Actor James Keane is 68. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 66. Country singer Carlene Carter is 65. Actress Linda Hamilton is 64. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 59. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson is 58. Actor Patrick Bristow is 58. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 58. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 58. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 53. Actor Jim Caviezel is 52. Actress Tricia O’Kelley is 52. Actor Ben Shenkman is 52. Actress Melanie Paxon is 48. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 48. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 47. Actor Mark Famiglietti is 41. Singer-actress Christina Milian is 39. Tennis player Serena Williams is 39. Actress Zoe Perry is 37.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.