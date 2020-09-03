Today is Thursday, Sept. 3, the 247th day of 2020. There are 119 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 3, 1609, English explorer Henry Hudson and his crew aboard the Half Moon entered present-day New York Harbor and began sailing up the river that now bears his name.
Also on this date
In 1939, Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland; in a radio address, Britain’s King George VI said, “With God’s help, we shall prevail.”
In 1943, Allied forces invaded Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials signed a secret armistice with the Allies.
In 1967, Nguyen Van Thieu was elected president of South Vietnam under a new constitution.
In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
In 1995, the online auction site eBay was founded in San Jose, Calif., by Pierre Omidyar, under the name “AuctionWeb.”
In 2015, Tom Brady had his four-game “Deflategate” suspension lifted after U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for dispensing “his own brand of industrial justice.”
Fun fact
Before refrigeration, it was common practice in Russia to drop a live frog into milk to keep it from spoiling. This worked because secretions from the skin of certain amphibians have antibacterial properties.
Record setters
The farthest tightrope walk in high heels is 49.2 feet, achieved by Oxana Seroshtan, of Russia, on July 10, 2014, on the set of “Lo Show dei Record,” in Milan, Italy.
Guiness World Records
Trending words
“litotes:” noun; (LYE-tuh-teez). Definition: an understatement in which an affirmative is expressed by the negative of the contrary.
– Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Pauline Collins is 80. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 78. Actress Valerie Perrine is 77. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 72. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 65. Actor Steve Schirripa is 63. Actor Holt McCallany is 56. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 55. Actor Costas Mandylor is 55. Actor Charlie Sheen is 55. Singer Jennifer Paige is 47. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 45. Actress Ashley Jones is 44. Actress Nichole Hiltz is 42. Actor Joel Johnstone is 42. Actor Nick Wechsler is 42. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 41. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 37. Actress Christine Woods is 37. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 36. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 34. Hip-hop singer August Alsina is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.