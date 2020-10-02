Today is Friday, Oct. 2, the 276th day of 2020. There are 90 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Oct. 2, 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.
Also on this date
In 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India.
In 1941, during World War II, German armies launched an all-out drive against Moscow; Soviet forces succeeded in holding onto their capital.
In 1950, the comic strip “Peanuts,” created by Charles M. Schulz, was syndicated to seven newspapers.
In 2002, the Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks began, setting off a frantic manhunt lasting three weeks. John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were finally arrested for killing 10 people and wounding three others.
In 2019, a Dallas jury sentenced white former police officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison, a day after convicting her of murder in the killing of her Black upstairs neighbor.
Fun fact
During the early days of baseball in the mid-19th century, umpires would officiate games from rocking chairs.
Fitness factoids
1. The machines known as treadmills were originally intended as a punitive device. Inventor William Cubitt’s machine was first described in the 1822 edition of “Rules for the Government of Gaols, Houses of Correction and Penitentiaries.”
2. Prisoners worked on treadmills in groups to grind grain or pump water for up to eight hours a day.
3. Treadmill use faded as hard labor was phased out of prisons in the 20th century. However, heart disease became the leading cause of death in America by 1910, which led to the treadmill being repurposed as a method of exercise.
—Wirecutter
Trending words
“Abstain:” verb; (ub-STAYN). Definition: to choose not to do or have something : to refrain deliberately and often with an effort of self-denial from an action or practice.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired MLB All-Star Maury Wills is 88. Movie critic Rex Reed is 82. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 75. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 71. Actress Robin Riker is 68. Actress Lorraine Bracco is 66. Rhythm-and-blues singer Freddie Jackson is 64. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 62. Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien is 58. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 53. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 53. Country singer Kelly Willis is 52. Actor Joey Slotnick is 52. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 47. Actor Efren Ramirez is 47. Actress Brianna Brown is 41. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 38. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 36. Actor Christopher Larkin is 33.
The edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.