Today is Thursday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2020. There are 91 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.
Also on this date
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing.
In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.
In 1962, Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” beginning a nearly 30-year run.
In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Fla.
In 1982, Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan.
In 1987, eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.
In 1994, National Hockey League team owners began a 103-day lockout of their players.
In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser.
Fun fact
A snail has thousands of teeth. Snails eat by rubbing their tongue on its food while the ridges cut it into tiny pieces.
Record setters
The longest noodle ever made measured 10,119 feet and was achieved by Xiangnian Food Co. Ltd. in Nanyang, Henan, China, on Oct. 28, 2017.
Trending words
“Paroxysm:” noun; (PAIR-uk-sih-zum). Definition: a fit, attack, or sudden increase or recurrence of symptoms; convulsion; a sudden violent emotion or action.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former President Jimmy Carter is 96. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85. Actress Stella Stevens is 82. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 75. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 65. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 64. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 61. Actor Esai Morales is 58. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 55. Producer John Ridley is 55. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 51. Singer Keith Duffy is 46. Actress Sherri Saum is 46. Actress Katie Aselton is 42. Actress Sarah Drew is 40. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 36. Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell is 34. Actress Brie Larson is 31. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 23.
