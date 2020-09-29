Today is Tuesday, Sept. 29, the 273rd day of 2020. There are 93 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Sept. 29, 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
Also on this date
In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. To date, the case remains unsolved.
Fun fact
The apples that John “Johnny Appleseed” Chapman planted were much more bitter than the ones found in supermarkets today. Instead, they were often made into a hard cider called applejack.
That’s punny
I have lakes with no water, mountains with no stone and cities with no buildings. What am I? --Spoiler alert: answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Abstain:” verb; (ub-STAYN). Definition: to choose not to do or have something : to refrain deliberately and often with an effort of self-denial from an action or practice.
Today’s birthdays
Conductor Richard Bonynge is 90. Writer-director Robert Benton is 88. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 81. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 78. Actor Ian McShane is 78. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 78. Television-film composer Mike Post is 76. Actress Patricia Hodge is 74. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 72. Country singer Alvin Crow is 70. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 67. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 64. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 64. Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 63. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 62. Actor Roger Bart is 58. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 57. Rock musician Brad Smith (Blind Melon) is 52. Actress Erika Eleniak is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 51. Actress Emily Lloyd is 50. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50. Actress Rachel Cronin is 49. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 47. Actor Alexis Cruz is 46. Actor Zachary Levi is 40. Actress Chrissy Metz (TV: “This Is Us”) is 40. Actress Kelly McCreary (TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 38. Rock musician Josh Farro is 33. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 32. Actor Doug Brochu is 30. Singer Phillip Phillips is 30. Pop singer Halsey is 26.
Answer: a map.