On Sept. 6, 1997, a public funeral was held for Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey in London, six days after her death in a car crash in Paris.
In 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz (CHAWL’-gawsh) at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y.
In 1972, the Summer Olympics resumed in Munich, West Germany, a day after the deadly hostage crisis that claimed the lives of eleven Israelis and five Arab abductors.
In 2002, meeting outside Washington, D.C. for only the second time since 1800, Congress convened in New York to pay homage to the victims and heroes of September 11.
In 2007, opera star Luciano Pavarotti died in Modena, Italy, at the age of 71.
Voice actor and one-time backup singer for Roy Orbison, Susan Bennet is the voice behind the original female Siri.
I’m allergic to bread but eat it anyway. I’m a gluten for punishment.
“Longanimity:” noun; (long-guh-NIM-uh-tee). Definition: calmness in the face of suffering and adversity; forbearance.
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 81. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 77. Actress Swoosie Kurtz is 76. Comedian-actress Jane Curtin is 73. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 72. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 68. Actor James Martin Kelly is 66. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 62. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 62. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 60. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 59. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 59. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 59. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 58. Rock musician Kevin Miller is 58. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 58. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 57. Actress Betsy Russell is 57. Actress Rosie Perez is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 53. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” “You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 52. Singer CeCe Peniston is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 51. Actress Daniele Gaither is 50. Actor Dylan Bruno is 48. Actor Idris Elba is 48. Actress Justina Machado is 48. Actress Anika Noni Rose is 48. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Justin Whalin is 46. Actress Naomie Harris is 44. Rapper Noreaga is 43. Actress Natalia Cigliuti is 42. Rapper Foxy Brown is 42. Actor Howard Charles is 37. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 37. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 35. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 32.
