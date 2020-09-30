Today is Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 274th day of 2020. There are 92 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Sept. 30, 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, “I believe it is peace for our time.”
Also on this date
In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.
In 1791, Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.
In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, Calif.
In 1984, the mystery series “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.
In 2014, the first case of Ebola diagnosed in the U.S. was confirmed in a patient who had recently traveled from Liberia to Dallas.
In 2019, House Democrats subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.
Fun fact
The “Windy City” name has nothing to do with Chicago weather. Chicago’s nickname was coined by 19th-century journalists who were referring to the fact that its residents were “windbags” and “full of hot air.”
That’s punny
The guy who sued the airline over his missing luggage lost his case.
Trending words
“Rambunctious:” adjective; (ram-BUNK-shuss). Definition: marked by uncontrollable exuberance; unruly.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Angie Dickinson is 89. Singer Cissy Houston is 87. Singer Johnny Mathis is 85. Actor Len Cariou is 81. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 74. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 70. Actress Victoria Tennant is 70. Actor John Finn is 68. Rock musician John Lombardo is 68. Singer Deborah Allen is 67. Actor Calvin Levels is 66. Actor Barry Williams is 66. Singer Patrice Rushen is 66. Actress Fran Drescher is 63. Actress Debrah Farentino is 61. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 60. Actress Crystal Bernard is 59. Actor Eric Stoltz is 59. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 58. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 57. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 56. Actress Monica Bellucci is 56. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 56. Actress Lisa Thornhill is 54. Actress Andrea Roth is 53. Actress Amy Landecker is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 51. Actor Tony Hale is 50. Actredd Jenna Elfman is 49. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 46. Actress Marion Cotillard is 45. Actor Christopher Jackson is 45. Actor Stark Sands is 42. Actor Mike Damus is 41. Actress Toni Trucks is 40. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 40.
The edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.