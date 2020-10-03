Today is Saturday, Oct. 3, the 277th day of 2020. There are 89 days left in the year.
Today in History
On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
In 1967, folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, the Dust Bowl Troubadour best known for “This Land Is Your Land,” died in New York of complications from Huntington’s disease; he was 55.
In 2001, the Senate approved an agreement normalizing trade between the United States and Vietnam.
In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room.
In 2017, President Donald Trump, visiting Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, congratulated the U.S. island territory for escaping the higher death toll of what he called “a real catastrophe like Katrina.”
Fun Fact
Washington Irving’s short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” features a creature called “the headless horseman.” This type of creature comes from Irish folklore, where it is referred to as “the Dullahan.”
They eat what?!
Tyrkisk peber is a salty liquorice hard candy flavoured with ammonium chloride, popular in northern European countries like Finland and Denmark.
Trending words
“Inordinate”; adjective; (in-OR-dun-ut). Definition: exceeding reasonable limits; immoderate.
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Alan Rachins is 78. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 77. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 71. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 70. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 69. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 66. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 66. Actor Hart Bochner is 64. Actor Peter Frechette is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 61. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 61. Actor Jack Wagner is 61. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 58. Actor Clive Owen is 56. Actress Janel Moloney is 51. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 51. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 49. Rock singer G. Love is 48. Actress Keiko Agena is 47. Actress Neve Campbell is 47. Actress Lena Headey is 47. Singer India.Arie is 45. Rapper Talib Kweli is 45. Actress Alanna Ubach is 45. Actor Seann William Scott is 44. Actress Shannyn Sossamon is 42. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 41. Actor Seth Gabel is 39. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 38. Actor Erik Von Detten is 38. Singer-musician Cherrill Green (Edens Edge) is 37. Actress Tessa Thompson is 37. Country singer Drake White is 37.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be reached at clerk@lmtribune.com