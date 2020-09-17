Today is Thursday, Sept. 17, the 261st day of 2020. There are 105 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
Also on this date
In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
In 2010, a scientist and his wife who once worked at a top-secret U.S. nuclear laboratory were arrested after an FBI sting operation and charged with conspiring to help develop a nuclear weapon for Venezuela. After pleading guilty, Pedro Leonardo Mascheroni was sentenced to five years in federal prison, while his wife, Marjorie Roxby Mascheroni, received a year and a day; the U.S. government never alleged that Venezuela or anyone actually working for it had sought U.S. secrets.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
In 2019, New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes; the move came as federal health officials investigated a surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.
Fun fact
Backgammon is one of the oldest board games played today, originating around 3000 B.C. in what is now Iran.
Record setters
The highest skydive ever was performed by Felix Baumgartneron on Oct. 14, 2012. He jumped from 128,000 feet, or about 24 miles up, during the Red Bull Stratos mission.
Trending words
“Purport:” verb; (per-PORT). Definition: to have the often specious appearance of being, intending or claiming; to imply or infer.
—Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 87. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 81. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 85. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 77. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 75. Singer Fee Waybill is 72. Actress Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 69. Comedian Rita Rudner is 67. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 60. Director-actor Paul Feig is 58. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 58. Singer BeBe Winans is 58. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 57. Actor Kyle Chandler is 55. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 55. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 54. Actor Malik Yoba is 53. Rock singer Anastacia is 52. Actor Matthew Settle is 51. Rapper Vinnie (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 49. Actor Felix Solis is 49.