Today is Monday, Sept. 28, the 272nd day of 2020. There are 94 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.
Also on this date
In 1066, William the Conqueror invaded England to claim the English throne.
In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation voted to send the just-completed Constitution of the United States to state legislatures for their approval.
In 1850, flogging was abolished as a form of punishment in the U.S. Navy.
In 1920, eight members of the Chicago White Sox were indicted for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. (All were acquitted at trial, but all eight were banned from the game for life.)
In 1976, Muhammad Ali kept his world heavyweight boxing championship with a close 15-round decision over Ken Norton at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
Fun fact
Otto Frederick Rohwedder of Davenport, Iowa, invented the first bread-slicing machine. The first commercial use of the machine took place on July 7, 1928.
Trending words
“Emollient:” noun; (ih-MAHL-yunt). Definition: something that softens or soothes.
— Merriam-Webster
Thought for today
Today’s Birthdays
