Today is Friday, Sept. 4, the 248th day of 2020. There are 118 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 4, 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.
Also on this date
In 1888, George Eastman received a patent for his roll-film box camera, and registered his trademark: “Kodak.”
In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.
In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock. Ford Motor Co. began selling its ill-fated Edsel.
In 1962, The Beatles, with new drummer Ringo Starr, recorded “Love Me Do” at EMI Studios in London.
In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.
In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
Fun fact
The exclamation point became a key on typewriters and keyboards in 1970. Before then, users had to manually create one using a period and an apostrophe.
Fitness factoids
1. Laughter enhances oxygen-rich air intake, stimulates the heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins released in the brain.
2. Negative thoughts manifest into chemical reactions that can affect the body by causing stress and decreasing your immunity. By contrast, laughter and positivity can actually release neuropeptides that help fight stress and potentially illnesses.
3. Recent studies have found that laughter may ease pain by causing the body to produce its own natural painkillers.
–Mayo Clinic
Trending words
“Bricolage:” noun; (bree-koh-LAHZH). Definition: a construction, sculpture, or a structure of ideas achieved by using whatever is on hand.
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Mitzi Gaynor is 89. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 80. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 79. Actress Jennifer Salt is 76. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 71. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald LaPread is 70. Actress Judith Ivey is 69. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 67. Actress Khandi Alexander is 63. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 60. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 60. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 51. Actor Noah Taylor is 51. Actor Ione Skye is 50. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 46. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 45. Actor Wes Bentley is 42. Actor Max Greenfield is 41. Country singer Granger Smith is 41. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 40. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 39. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 38. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 30.