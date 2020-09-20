Today is Sunday, Sept. 20, the 264th day of 2020. There are 102 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 20, 1519, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew set out from Spain on five ships to find a western passage to the Spice Islands.
Also on this date
In 1881, Chester A. Arthur was sworn in as the 21st president of the United States, succeeding the assassinated James A. Garfield.
In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was blocked from enrolling at the University of Mississippi by Democratic Gov. Ross R. Barnett.
In 1963, President Kennedy proposed a joint U.S.-Soviet expedition to the moon.
In 1973, singer-songwriter Jim Croce died in a plane crash near Natchitoches, La.; he was 30.
In 1995, in a move that stunned Wall Street, AT&T Corporation announced it was splitting into three companies.
In 2010, at the Emmys the HBO series “Game of Thrones” won a record 12 awards; Viola Davis became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for best drama series actress for “How to Get Away with Murder.”
In 2017, Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years, struck the island, wiping out as much as 75 percent of the power distribution lines and causing an island-wide blackout.
Fun fact
Disney initially wanted ABBA to do the soundtrack for 1994’s “The Lion King,” but they weren’t available so the job went to Elton John.
Just for laughs
To the person who stole my spectacles: I will find you. I have contacts.
Trending words
“Wheedle:” verb; (WEE-dul). Definition: to influence or entice by soft words or flattery; to gain or get by coaxing.
―Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actress Sophia Loren is 86. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 72. Actor Tony Denison is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 69. Actress Debbi Morgan is 69. Jazz musician Peter White is 66. Actress Betsy Brantley is 65. Actor Gary Cole is 64. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 60. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 59. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 56. Actress Kristen Johnston is 53. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 53. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 52. Actress Enuka Okuma is 48. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal is 44. Singer The-Dream is 43. Actor Charlie Weber is 42. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actress Crystle Stewart is 39. Actor Aldis Hodge is 34. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 33. Actor Malachi Kirby is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Lars Roubidoux. He can be contacted at clerk@lmtribune.com.