On Sept. 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.
In 1803, Commodore John Barry, considered by many the father of the American Navy, died in Philadelphia.
In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student, declaring in a televised address, “We will not drink from the cup of genocide.”
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.
In 2008, rescue crews ventured out to pluck people from their homes in an all-out search for thousands of Texans who had stubbornly stayed behind overnight to face Hurricane Ike.
Venus has the slowest rotation of any planet in our solar system. One day on Venus is equal to 243 Earth days.
“Encumber:” verb; (in-KUM-ber). Definition: to impede or hamper the function or activity of; to weigh down, burden.
Actress Eileen Fulton (TV: “As the World Turns”) is 87. Actor Joe E. Tata is 84. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 79. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 76. Singer Peter Cetera is 76. Actress Christine Estabrook is 70. Actor Jean Smart is 69. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 68. Record producer Don Was is 68. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 66. Actor-comedian Geri Jewell is 64. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 59. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 59. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 56. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 55. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 55. Actor Louis Mandylor is 54. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 53. Rock musician Steve Perkins is 53. Actor Roger Howarth is 52. Actor Dominic Fumusa is 51. Actress Louise Lombard is 50. Tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 49. Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 47. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 45. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 45. Singer Fiona Apple is 43. Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes (Casting Crowns) is 40. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 40. Actor Ben Savage is 40. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 27. Actor Mitch Holleman is 25. Actor Lili Reinhart (TV: “Riverdale”) is 24.
