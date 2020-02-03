Teresa Joy Ulery, 57, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Orofino.
She was born Aug. 12, 1962, to Wesley and Christine Sinclair (née Fairbanks), in Orofino.
She is survived by one sister, Penny Mowery (née Sinclair); and one very special, very loved son, Daniel Lee Ulery. She was preceded in death by her brother, Vernie Sinclair; and her husband, Dwight Ulery. Dwight and Teresa were married on Nov. 23, 1990, after sharing their lives together for many years.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Pine Hills Funeral Chapel. Per her request, there will be no services.