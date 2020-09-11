MOSCOW — Target has filed plans with the city of Moscow for a store at the Palouse Mall, according to Deputy City Supervisor Bill J. Belknap.
Rumors that the general merchandise big-box chain was opening a store in Moscow swirled last month, and Target officials did not dismiss that possibility, but nor did they confirm it at the time.
“At Target, we continuously explore possible locations for new stores, including in the Moscow area,” according to an email from a Target spokesperson to the Lewiston Tribune in August. “We are currently focused on new store growth with our small-format stores, which are smaller than our general merchandise Target stores and are located in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods as well as near college campuses. I can tell you we are pursuing the opportunity to reach guests in the area, but at this time, we’re not at a point where we can share any new store plans.”
Justin Rasmussen, a broker at Kiemle Hagood in Moscow, said at the time it had long been rumored that Target was opening a store in Moscow, specifically at the Palouse Mall. Rasmussen said Target officials did a market tour in Moscow about two years ago. At that point, they were only interested in opening a small-format store, the type mentioned in the email.