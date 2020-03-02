Cheryl Rodeen and her husband, Rob, share a sausage plate — which also included green beans, potatoes and a biscuit — as they enjoy their meal in the sunlight upstairs in the Uniontown Community Building on Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of people fill the dining area of the Uniontown Community Building for the annual sausage feed on Sunday afternoon. Rain Bannan, the treasurer of the Uniontown Community Building, estimated that more than 1,500 people were served in the yearly sausage feast.
A man takes a sausage plate to-go order out of the Uniontown Community Building on Sunday afternoon during the town’s annual sausage feed.