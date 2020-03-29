From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 29, 2000
David H. Leroy, a Lewiston native and former Idaho lieutenant governor, was back in his hometown to show off a document that left Lewiston, some would say it was stolen, 135 years ago.
The document is a presidential commission, dated Feb. 26, 1864, and signed by Abraham Lincoln, appointing Caleb Lyon as the second governor of Idaho Territory.
Leroy, 52, a Boise attorney and Lincoln student and collector, purchased the historic document, offered at a New York City auction, a couple of years ago. He brought it with him last week for a talk at the Nez Perce County Historical Society.
———
BOISE — A $4.4 million package of Idaho Fish and Game fee hikes is headed to Gov. Dirk Kempthorne after clearing the Senate by a 26-9 margin Tuesday.
And the House Tuesday voted 61-8 to send a bill to Kempthorne creating a $500,000-a-year office to coordinate the state’s policy on endangered species under the governor.