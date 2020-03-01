From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 1, 2000
ASOTIN — Clarkston Heights residents want Asotin County Commissioners to redo a noise ordinance and temporarily stop development of a nearby rock crushing business until zoning is completed.
Paul Guenther, coordinator of Homeowners Opposed to Rock Crushing Enterprises, gave the request to commissioners at their Monday meeting. About two dozen people attended for the discussion.
Guenther recommended commissioners place an injunction on a 60-acre property owned by Lewiston developer J.J. Streibeck.
Streibeck announced last year plans to mine 400,000 tons of rock each year at the site on the west edge of Clarkston Heights.
———
With 37 of 56 precincts counted late Tuesday night, it appears the $15.6 million Pullman School District construction bond issue failed voter approval.
On Proposition 2, which was the bond issue, 1,750 voters, or 56 percent, said yes while 1,368, or 43 percent, said no.
A maintenance and operation levy in Pullman, and levies in Pomeroy, Colfax, Palouse and Garfield, were approved by patrons.