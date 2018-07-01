From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 1, 1958
Paul Wood, Lewiston building inspector for the last six years, submitted his resignation to the city council last night. He said he will join a farm chemical firm at Lewiston as its production and sales manager. No successor was named.
Wood's resignation is to be effective Monday, when he will join the North Idaho Chemical Co., at 29th Street and Railroad Avenue.
Mayor D.K. Worden expressed regret at Wood's resignation, but said, "We are happy you are going to a better situation."
---
WASHINGTON - Intermountain and Northwest senators, with two exceptions, all voted for Alaskan statehood Monday in the Senate's 64-20 roll call vote that passed it.
The exceptions were Sens. Malone (R-Nev.) and O'Mahoney (D-Wyo.), neither of whom voted. Malone was paired against the measure, however, and O'Mahoney had announced himself in favor of passage.
Senators voting for Alaskan statehood included Church (D) and Dworshak (R) Idaho, Republicans Bennett and Watkins of Utah, Barrett (R) of Wyoming, and these Democrats: Bible of Nevada, Jackson and Magnuson of Washington, Mansfield and Murray of Montana, Morse and Neuberger of Oregon.