From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 9, 2000
Tiffany Ringold, 15, of Lewiston, was named one of Idaho’s top two youth volunteers Tuesday in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in Boise.
The Spirit of Community Awards is a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
More than 20,000 high school and middle school students were considered for the awards this year.
———
MOSCOW — The purchase of equipment from a business that’s closing in Coeur d’Alene could bring an ice skating arena to Moscow, according to a proposal submitted to a city council subcommittee.
The group of citizens backing the idea says if the city acts this spring, an ice arena could be brought to Moscow for a relatively low cost. Spokesman Steve Bush said the used equipment could be purchased for $150,000.
The price would include everything needed to operate the rink, including a chiller, 350 rental skates and a 1969 Zamboni. An additional $90,000 to $200,000 would be required to build the 200-by-85-foot rink.