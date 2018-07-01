From the
Lewiston Tribune
July. 1, 1998
Lewis-Clark State College professor William Johnson was named Idaho Writer-in-Residence for 1999-2001, receiving a stipend worth $8,000.
The honor was announced Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History in Lewiston.
Johnson is the author of a critical work, "What Thoreau Said: Walden and the Unsayable," and a chapbook, "At the Wilderness Boundary." A forthcoming book of poems, "Out of the Ruins," is being published by Confluence Press.
---
MOSCOW - Latah County commissioners Tuesday signed an ordinance to regulate at-large and barking dogs and make it easier to impound vicious dogs.
Under the ordinance, a dog involved in an attack will be impounded and quarantined for 15 days at an animal shelter or veterinary clinic. Under some circumstances the owner could be allowed to quarantine the dog.
Any dog suspected of having rabies will be impounded at a medical facility and destroyed if it has the disease.
The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor for a dog to be barking between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.