From the Lewiston Tribune
March 22, 1960
ASOTIN — The Asotin Town Council Monday night took action looking toward the drilling of a well or wells to provide the town with a new source of domestic water.
A motion, adopted unanimously, provided that W.E. Thompson, Spokane consulting engineer, “be contacted by telephone to meet with the council as soon as possible for the purpose of starting negotiations to drill a well or start wells.”
E.R. Tyler asked if the motion included an engineering report on a bond issue to finance wells and also the question of water rates needed to finance the retirement of bonds.
Clerk-Treasurer Edward Bucholz said the “negotiations would cover a multitude of things.”
———
MOSCOW — Moscow city traffic is to be checked by radar starting April 1, City Supervisor Clair Inghram said Monday.
He said the city will receive one radar set on a trial basis to work with during the next month. If the set is proven satisfactory, it will be purchased by the city and put into full-time use.
Inghram said the radar set installation is part of a safety program the city is planning for April to mark the 12th consecutive year without an in-city fatality.