From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 20, 1959
A party of Portland and California rivermen will leave Lewiston this morning on a cruise which, if river levels are adequate, may determine the limits of navigable channel on the Snake.
In the group will be Capt. Lew S. Russell Jr., general manager of Tidewater-Shaver Barge Lines; Wheeler Rucker, assistant to the manager; Robert Thomazer, assistant manager, and Capt. Floyd Peck, towboat pilot, all of Portland; Capt. McGuerin, U.S. Coast Guard steamboat inspector, San Francisco, and five other guests from Portland and California.
The party arrived at Lewiston last night and will leave at daybreak by truck for Pittsburg Landing, via Grangeville and White Bird, 80 miles upstream from Lewiston. There it will board a pontoon-type, aluminum hull boat, already moored there, for an endeavor at reaching limits above the established head of navigation at Johnson Bar, 90 miles above Lewiston.
———
GENESEE — Business, farm and school leaders of Genesee Monday night took a look at the idea of building a community swimming pool but were undecided about whether to proceed.
The subject was debated at a conference sponsored by the Genesee Parent-Teacher Association and presided over by Mrs. Kay Pell of Genesee, who is Latah County assessor.
Panel members discussed the possibility of financing construction of the pool by establishing a tax district, but some said it was questionable that this could be done legally.