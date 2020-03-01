From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 1, 1980
Three oil portraits of Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce Indians, showing his decline from a proud chief of the Wallowa band to the sadness of his final days at Nespelem, Wash., are on display at the Luna House Museum in Lewiston.
They were painted by Dan Piel, an assistant professor of fine arts at Washington State University. They will be on display at the museum through Labor Day, executive director George Anderjack said.
Piel has depicted Joseph in three stages of his manhood.
———
WINCHESTER — Backers of a proposed subdivision at the north end of this small town received a cool reception Friday from about 30 residents who questioned whether the already financially squeezed community can afford to annex the development.
“It’s going to cost us something if we annex it,” bemoaned resident Mike Mathison, challenging developer Gary VonBargen, of Grange-ville, who contends that the city won’t foot any of the bill.
VonBargen and four partners, E.R. “Scrappy” Curtis and Dennis Hill, both from Winchester, and Gary and Tim Schmidt, of Lewiston, recently purchased the wooden parcel from Potlatch Corp.