Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 27, 1999
Edith Cole of Pomeroy was the top exhibitor at the HiLo Chrysanthemum Society’s 19th annual fall mum show held recently at Clarkston’s Quality Inn.
Cole won queen of show and the sweepstakes award for most blue ribbons in the horticulture division.
In the artistic division, Joyce Brammer, of Kendrick, won queen of show, and Mary Grimoldby, of Lewiston, won the sweepstakes award.
There were 120 entries in the horticulture division, 49 in garden variety sprays and 21 in artistic design.
Aiming to save Clarkston taxpayers $10,000 a year, the city council voted this week to crack down on lawn care services that officials say have been receiving free yard waste disposal.
Starting Dec. 1, lawn services will have three choices: place clipped grass and other trimmings in their customers’ containers; pay for yard waste when they take it to EKO; or be billed by the city for the service. The city will impose an additional $25 a month to cover administrative costs.
The council has been discussing the matter for at least one year. Once city officials started studying the issue, they found 16 lawn care services ran up a total bill for the city of $10,000 a year.